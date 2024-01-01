Pundits insist Arsenal winner at Spurs should not have stood

Arsenal should not have been given a goal in their 1-0 win against Tottenham in the Premier League.

Gabriel's second half header was the winning goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, Paul Merson and Les Ferdinand both felt as though the goal should not have stood.

“I'd be disappointed if I didn't get a foul. He's in the wrong position, everything is wrong about his defending,” former Gunners striker Merson said on Sky Sports.

“He's a center half international, even I know and I don't even play at the back you got to be side on. You got to see the ball and your player.

“To start off you have to be a hand length away and he's standing with him. I'd expect a foul.”