Ten Hag pushing Man Utd to go for Bayern Munich defender De Ligt
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is pushing for a move for Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Ten Hag worked with De Ligt at Ajax and is aware he is available from Bayern this summer.

Sky Deutschland reported on Friday evening that  United are discussing internally whether to go for the defender.

It is Ten Hag, in particular, who is interested in De Ligt, though for now, there has been no concrete contact from United.

 United expect De Ligt to be available for around €50m.

