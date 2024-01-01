Pumas winger Huerta on Liverpool interest: I had my bags packed

Pumas winger Cesar Huerta admits that he was close to securing a move to Liverpool.

The 23-year-old was a serious Anfield target, but the deal never went through before transfer deadline day.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mexican broadcaster TUDN also outlined at the time that Huerta was close to sealing a move to Arne Slot’s team.

"There was an issue," said Huerta, speaking to Spanish news outlet AS while on international duty.

"I had my suitcase ready, but it fell through because of an issue.

“I know that sooner or later, if I keep doing things right, I’ll get the opportunity. I know it's a train that only comes once and I’m focused on Pumas."