PSV boss Bosz says his team's showboating against Liverpool was unacceptable

PSV Eindhoven boss Bosz says his team's showboating against Liverpool was unacceptable

Head coach Peter Bosz criticised his team's showboating during PSV Eindhoven's 3-2 victory over Liverpool.

The Dutch side came from behind twice to secure a spot in the Champions League knockout phase play-offs.

Liverpool ended the match with 10 men after Amara Nallo was sent off shortly after making his debut, having rested several first-teamers for the game.

"I thought it was terrible. It really annoys me,” Bosz said.

“It's misplaced, they shouldn't do that.

“It was a kind of rondo they played there, with a back heel and a no-look pass. If I had been in that position, I would have sawed them off below the knees.

“You just shouldn't do that. I don't think it's respectful to the opponent. I haven't spoken to them about it yet, but I will.

“I do like entertaining the crowd, but in a different way. I think we would have entertained the crowd before without all that craziness.”