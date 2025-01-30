PSV boss Bosz says his team's showboating against Liverpool was unacceptable
The Dutch side came from behind twice to secure a spot in the Champions League knockout phase play-offs.
Liverpool ended the match with 10 men after Amara Nallo was sent off shortly after making his debut, having rested several first-teamers for the game.
"I thought it was terrible. It really annoys me,” Bosz said.
“It's misplaced, they shouldn't do that.
“It was a kind of rondo they played there, with a back heel and a no-look pass. If I had been in that position, I would have sawed them off below the knees.
“You just shouldn't do that. I don't think it's respectful to the opponent. I haven't spoken to them about it yet, but I will.
“I do like entertaining the crowd, but in a different way. I think we would have entertained the crowd before without all that craziness.”