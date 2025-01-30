Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

PSV boss Bosz says his team's showboating against Liverpool was unacceptable

Ansser Sadiq
PSV Eindhoven boss Bosz says his team's showboating against Liverpool was unacceptable
PSV Eindhoven boss Bosz says his team's showboating against Liverpool was unacceptableAction Plus
Head coach Peter Bosz criticised his team's showboating during PSV Eindhoven's 3-2 victory over Liverpool. 

The Dutch side came from behind twice to secure a spot in the Champions League knockout phase play-offs. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Liverpool ended the match with 10 men after Amara Nallo was sent off shortly after making his debut, having rested several first-teamers for the game.

"I thought it was terrible. It really annoys me,” Bosz said. 

“It's misplaced, they shouldn't do that.

“It was a kind of rondo they played there, with a back heel and a no-look pass. If I had been in that position, I would have sawed them off below the knees.

“You just shouldn't do that. I don't think it's respectful to the opponent. I haven't spoken to them about it yet, but I will.

“I do like entertaining the crowd, but in a different way. I think we would have entertained the crowd before without all that craziness.”

Mentions
LiverpoolPSVPremier LeagueChampions League
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Slot: Finishing top of Champions League table a good achievement
Liverpool starlet McConnell "really proud" after PSV showing
Nyoni breaks Liverpool European record