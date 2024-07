Chelsea, Liverpool to bid for Leeds winger Summerville

Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville could be in line for a return to the Premier League.

While the Elland Road club were not promoted this past season, Summerville may be jumping ship.

Per Leeds Live, both Liverpool and Chelsea are ready to put in bids for Summerville.

The two giants believe that he has all the qualities to shine at the very highest level.

Summerville is rated by Leeds at £35 million, having won the Championship Player of the Year last term.