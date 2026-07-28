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Liverpool told they will have to cough up £145M to secure Barcola in record breaking deal

Liverpool told they will have to cough up £145M to secure Barcola in record breaking deal
Liverpool told they will have to cough up £145M to secure Barcola in record breaking dealREUTERS

Bradley Barcola will reportedly cost Liverpool £145M as they seek to replace Mohamed Salah.

Victor Munoz's £34M arrival from Osasuna has helped replenish the ranks at Liverpool but manager Andoni Iraola is keen on more reinforcements as he seeks a player who can replace Salah who departed this summer. 

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Several reports claim Barcola is open to the move and has made Liverpool a priority if he leaves PSG over the coming month as the summer window remains open. 

Reports have stated that the European champions will demand £145M for the 23-year-old who is now Liverpool’s main target after they dropped out of the race to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig. 

Barcola has made 152 appearances for PSG, registering 39 goals and 37 assists, and is now a regular for France’s national team where he shines alongside Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe and potential Liverpool teammate Hugo Ekitike in the future. 

He found the net 3 times at the World Cup this summer and fans are eager to see when a breakthrough or discussion may come over the next few weeks in a deal that is taking its time as both clubs discuss terms. 

The good news for Liverpool is that they are reported to have already reached an agreement with Barcola to move to Anfield, with the winger keen on the switch whilst the Reds try to bring down the £145M valuation. 

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Champions LeagueBradley BarcolaMohamed SalahVictor MunozLiverpoolPSGOsasunaPremier LeagueLigue 1Football transfers

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