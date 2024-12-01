Marseille showing interest in Chelsea centre-back Badiashile
Olympique Marseille are showing interest in Chelsea centre-back Benoît Badiashile.
Badiashile, 23, left AS Monaco for Chelsea in January 2023.
Advertisement
Advertisement
So far, the centre-back has accounted for two goals and one assist in 43 competitive matches for the Blues.
And there is growing interest in Badiashile ahead of the January market.
Nice-Matin says among the suitors are OM, which would seek a loan-to-buy arrangement with Chelsea for the defender next month.