Marseille showing interest in Chelsea centre-back Badiashile

Olympique Marseille are showing interest in Chelsea centre-back Benoît Badiashile.

Badiashile, 23, left AS Monaco for Chelsea in January 2023.

So far, the centre-back has accounted for two goals and one assist in 43 competitive matches for the Blues.

And there is growing interest in Badiashile ahead of the January market.

Nice-Matin says among the suitors are OM, which would seek a loan-to-buy arrangement with Chelsea for the defender next month.