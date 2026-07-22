PSG monitor De Ketelaere amid Akliouche uncertainty

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly monitoring Atalanta forward Charles De Ketelaere as they continue to assess their attacking options.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Belgian is not currently a priority target for the French champions but is admired for his tactical intelligence and could emerge as an alternative to Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche.

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Atalanta are believed to value De Ketelaere at around €50 million, while Bayern Munich and several Premier League clubs have also shown interest, according to Corriere della Sera.

The 25-year-old remains under contract until 2028 but could leave Bergamo after an impressive spell, recording 32 goals and 31 assists in 142 appearances.

De Ketelaere also impressed at the World Cup, notably scoring Belgium’s only goal against Spain.