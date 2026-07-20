Aston Villa close in on Pervis Estupinan deal as Digne heads to PSG

It could be one in and one out as Aston Villa prepare for life after Lucas Digne in the coming weeks.

After playing a key role in France's run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, Digne is poised for a return to his native country, after accepting an offer from PSG.

Advertisement Advertisement

The defending European champions are looking to bring in experienced cover for Nuno Mendes at left-back and Unai Emery already has his candidate lined up to replace the departing Digne.

Reports from Sky Sports Italia indicate AC Milan are willing to sell former Brighton & Hove Albion defender Pervis Estupinan to Villa after he struggled to make an impact in his first year at the San Siro.

No formal offer has been made yet, but the Ecuador international has a £8.5M release clause in his contract in Milan, which Villa could trigger from the money received by Digne's sale to PSG.

Emery wants the deal wrapped up before the start of preseason, with his Villa team on tour in Asia from the start of August, with matches scheduled up against Indonesia All Stars, BG Pathum United and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.