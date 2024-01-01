PSG midfielder Ugarte 'open to joining' Man Utd

Tribal Football
PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte is eager for Manchester United to firm up their interest.

United have opened talks with PSG for the Uruguay midfielder, though terms are yet to be discussed.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Manchester United and PSG have been in touch again in the recent hours for Manuel Ugarte.

"Ugarte has interest also from other clubs, PSG are open to selling him this summer and he’s expected to leave.

"He’d be open to joining United even without UCL. Still no formal bid."

