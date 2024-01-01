Man Utd in PSG talks for Ugarte - and more

Tribal Football
Action Plus
Manchester United are holding conversations over more than one Paris Saint-Germain star.

The Red Devils are targeting the French champions as a possible avenue for talented players.

Per Fabrizio Romano, United are assessing the likes of Manuel Ugarte and two others.

He stated: "Manuel Ugarte has chances to leave PSG this summer as the club is open to selling him in case of good proposal.

"Manchester United made contact with PSG, talks were on several players and possibilities including Ugarte; no bid has been submitted."

United are limited by their finances this summer, as they must comply with Premier League profit/loss regulations.

