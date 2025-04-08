Enrique on Villa's Asensio facing his old club PSG: It doesn't bother me at all

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique admits that he loves seeing Marco Asensio flourish whilst on loan at Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old joined Villa on loan from the Ligue 1 leaders during the winter window and has since become a vital player under manager Unai Emery, bagging 8 goals and 1 assist in just 11 appearances. Despite this, Enrique spoke on how he is not worried about Asensio ahead of their Champions League clash on Wednesday night and hopes to see him perform well.

"It doesn't bother me at all. I'm delighted that Marco Asensio can play.

“He hasn't had any game time here, so he had the option of going to Birmingham. It's good that he's playing.

"I shared a lot with him in the national team. I had the opportunity to have him during a World Cup. He is a very important player for me.

“He was important during last season, but also at the beginning of this season.

“He is a very high-class player. He was important at the start of the season and I know him perfectly well.”

Reports suggest that PSG are open to offloading the Spaniard as soon as the summer transfer window arrives. As Asensio continues to perform, he may become Villa’s first signing ahead of the new season as Emery looks to build a side who can challenge for a European spot once again.