PSG coach Enrique enjoys Prem dig: We're the Farmer's League, right?

PSG coach Luis Enrique enjoyed a dig at Premier League critics of Ligue 1 after last night's Champions League semifinal win against Arsenal.

Enrique, speaking to TNT in English, was reminded PSG had knocked out Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa - all from the Premier League - to reach the Champions League final.

And the PSG coach, knowing how so many ex-players and pundits in England refer to Ligue 1 as a 'Farmer's League', was happy to remind the critics of what had just been achieved.

"The League of Farmers, right? We are the Farmers League, but sometimes... it's good, it's good," Enrique said, with a glint in his eye.