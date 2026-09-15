Howard Webb, head of Pro Ref admitted that Bruno Fernandes should have been booked just moments before Phil Foden was sent off in the Manchester derby.

Man City’s 1-0 win over rivals Man United has been the most controversial game of the 2026-27 season so far.

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Not only have Pro Ref confirmed that Erling Haaland’s winner shouldn’t have stood due to Enzo Fernandez’s interference from an offside position, they’ve spoken about the incident between Fernandes and Foden.

Foden was shown a straight red card for ‘violent conduct’ after appearing to kick out and Fernandes during a coming together.

Just before that, Fernandes launched a petulant kick at Foden, but referee Michael Oliver missed it, and it went unpunished.

Speaking on Match Officials Mic'd Up, Webb backed Oliver's decision to send Foden off for violent conduct, but also admitted Fernandes should have picked up a yellow.

"He (Foden) kicks out with force into the upper body of Bruno Fernandes," Webb explained.

"When you look at the footage, there is that petulant kick by Bruno Fernandes into the backside of Foden. It is more petulant than violent. To be violent conduct, it has to have excessive force or brutality."

He added: "When you look at that at full speed, it does not have that element. It would be a yellow card and VAR cannot step in to give a yellow.

"If all of it was missed and nothing was given against Foden, then VAR could step in and see Foden's actions for a possible red card and capture Fernandes' yellow card action. Because the referee gave the red card, that option is not open for VAR."