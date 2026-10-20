Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Confirmed team news as Bayern seek to continue incredible run

Bayern Munich welcome Arsenal to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night as the Champions League continues.

Heading into the game, the Gunners follow their 1-0 win over Napoli in Naples with a 3-0 home win over Lille at the Emirates in front of their home supporters.

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Bayern, meanwhile, conceded late on in Stavanger to draw 3-3 with reigning Norwegian champions Viking as they failed to make it two wins from two after their opening victory over Bodo / Glimt.

Still unbeaten in all tournaments in 2026-27, Bayern are the favourites heading into the clash as they aim to bypass last year's runners-up.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal team news

Lennart Karl is set to take Michael Olise's place as he serves a suspension for this clash. Bayern remain injury-free otherwise, in what is a boost for Vincent Kompany.

Piero Hincapie (ankle), Christos Tzolis (hamstring) and William Saliba (back) are missing for Arsenal.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal kick-off time

Both teams will meet at the Allianz Arena for a 20:00 UK kick-off time.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal predicted line-ups

Bayern Munich: Urbig, Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Brown, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Karl, Saibari, Diaz, Kane

Arsenal: Raya, White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Guimaraes, Rice, Saka, Odegaard, Madueke, Havertz

Key facts

Bayern have strung together an extraordinary 39-game unbeaten run in Champions League group stage/league phase home matches, winning 37 of them since 2013.

Bayern have won eight of the 15 competitive meetings, Arsenal four, with three draws. All 15 have been in the Champions League.

Harry Kane has scored in nine consecutive Champions League appearances for Bayern.

Arsenal have kept six clean sheets in their last eight Champions League matches, including both of their opening league-phase games this season.