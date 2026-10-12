Premier League trio chase Haaland's Norway teammate

The January transfer window is expected to be busy for several Premier League sides looking to boost their squads.

Arsenal and Aston Villa, who are both in the UEFA Champions League, are among those looking for squad updates - alongside Newcastle United, who missed out on several targets.

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As per transfer expert Ekrem Konur, all three are looking at new attackers, and RB Leipzig star Antonio Nusa is an option.

The 21-year-old has developed into a key player for the Bundesliga giants across the last two seasons and he's under contract in Germany until 2029.

That makes the situation difficult for interested parties - but he could be tempted by a Premier League move - after seeing the success of Norway teammates Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard.

Nusa, Haaland and Odegaard have formed part of a eye-catching attacking quartet for a Norway team which reached the 2026 FIFA World Cup.