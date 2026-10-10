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Haaland reveals the one unexpected benefit of shaving his head: I don't get noticed so much

Haaland reveals the one unexpected benefit of shaving his head: I don't get noticed so much
Haaland reveals the one unexpected benefit of shaving his head: I don't get noticed so muchAction Images via Reuters

Erling Haaland has spoken on shaving his head and how has noticed he doesn't get stopped by fans as much.

Haaland has often been compared to a viking, not just because of his Norwegian heritage, but because of his his long blonde hair and man bun.

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The Manchester City striker revealed in an October 2026 interview that his father, former footballer Alf-Inge Haaland, disliked strikers wearing man buns and that he must prove himself if he wants to pull it off.

Haaland joked previously that the former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic told him never to cut his hair because his strength was in it.

However, the 26 year old has since shaved his head into a closely cropped haircut for the start of the Premier League season, a move he said means he gets stopped by fans a lot less.

 "I don't get noticed so much on the street anymore. You don't see the beautiful blond hair anymore. It's a change and I think it's nice," he told Sky Sports.

"I expected it to go a bit viral, but I didn't expect all world to look at me with my new haircut, it was quite funny," he added. 

He will once again show off his new look against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon as City make their way to Anfield. City are joint top of the league with Arsenal on points after the Gunners' narrow win over Leeds United.

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