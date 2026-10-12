Aston Villa eye Real Madrid star as first January signing

Premier League giants Aston Villa have set their priorities for the January with attack a key focus for Unai Emery.

Emery landed a summer deal for Ibrahim Mbaye, but also lost Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and Donyell Malen, so he's ready to join the growing list of clubs from across Europe considering January loan bids for Real Madrid star Endrick.

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The 20-year-old forward was loaned to French club Lyon for the second half of last season after struggling for first team minutes at Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa.

Endrick impressed in his time in Ligue 1, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 21 games across all competitions, before heading back to Madrid in June for preseason.

Liverpool reached out over a loan for the 2026/27 season, but that was rejected by Jose Mourinho wanted to assess him on his return from injury.

As per the latest from Football Insider, Villa are now working on a package to look at bringing him to Villa Park for six months, with Mourinho stacked with options ahead of him.