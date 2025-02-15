Premier League rocked as sponsorship rules deemed "void and unenforceable"

A tribunal has ruled that the Premier League's rules governing sponsorship deals from the period between 2021 and 2024 are "void and unenforceable".

The league's Associated Party Transaction regulations (APTs) have been challenged after Manchester City launched legal action. The rules were put in place by the Premier League to prevent clubs from profiting from commercial deals with companies linked to their owners rated above "fair market value".

The tribunal's ruling in part read: "In the first partial final award it was declared that the APT rules and amended APT rules were unlawful in three respects.

"There now arises for decision the question whether those three respects can be severed from the remaining APT rules so that those remaining APT rules are valid and enforceable.

"The three respects in which the APT rules and amended APT rules were unlawful cannot be severed with the result that the APT rules as a whole are void and unenforceable."