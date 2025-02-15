Grealish "worse for wear" as he confronts photographers after partying two days following Man City defeat

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish had to be held back from confronting photographers outside a nightspot on Thursday night.

The Daily Mail says just two days after City's Champions League defeat at home to Real Madrid, Grealish was seen partying in central London.

Grealish looked 'worse for wear' as he left the nightspot, but not before taking aim at photographers, with footage of the confrontation now surfacing.

As he was entering a chauffeur-driven car, he confronted the photographers, stating: "Sorry do you actually feel better for doing what... no seriously".

Then a bypasser seemed to say something to Grealish who replied: "What did you say?"

A friend then sought to calm down the City player, who eventually took his seat and was driven away.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGrealish JackManchester City
