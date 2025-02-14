Guardiola confirms Man City defender Akanji facing surgery

Guardiola confirms Man City defender Akanji is set to miss the majority of the season

Manchester City star Manuel Akanji will be sidelined for eight to ten weeks after sustaining an abductor injury against Real Madrid.

City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the Swiss defender will undergo surgery to address the issue.

Advertisement Advertisement

Akanji is now expected to be out until at least late April, dealing a blow to City’s defensive options.

“I think it is the abductor,” said Guardiola.

“(He will undergo) surgery on Saturday, (and will be) 8-10 weeks out.”

There was better news on Jack Grealish, who came off against Real Madrid in midweek.

“It’s not as apparent right now as tough as Manu has done,” Guardiola added.

“But I don’t know if he’ll be ready tomorrow. We will see and assess in the next hours.”