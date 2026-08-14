Como make "initial approach" for unwanted Chelsea striker Liam Delap who is set to leave

Liam Delap is set to depart Chelsea this summer as Como make an approach for the striker.

Everton, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United have been linked with Delap since the transfer window opened but no solid bid has been made for the 23 year old whose future in West London looks to be over.

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This comes as Chelsea seek to trim their bloated squad ahead of the new season. Currently, the Blues have 41 players, with the club potentially needing to shift roughly 16 to get it down to the sort of 25-man core.

Delap is reportedly on the list of players who can be sold and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed this week that Italian side Como are interested in his services.

“EXCLUSIVE: Como have made initial approach for Liam Delap as new striker.

"He’s high on the shortlist for new forward as relationship with Chelsea is very good after Chalobah deal. Delap can leave #CFC in the final two weeks.”

Chelsea activated the 23-year-old’s £30M release clause to bring him in from Ipswich Town last year but after just 3 goals and 4 assists in 49 appearances, they are hoping to offload him after just one season.

According to reports, Chelsea are seeking around £50M to release Delap which is a fee Como are unlikely to match. Negotiations have begun this week however and the Serie A side could explore a loan move.