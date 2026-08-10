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AC Milan open to Fofana sale as Premier League clubs circle

AC Milan open to Fofana sale as Premier League clubs circle
AC Milan open to Fofana sale as Premier League clubs circleSpada / Zuma Press / Profimedia

AC Milan midfielder Youssouf Fofana is attracting growing interest from across Europe, with Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Villarreal all reportedly submitting offers for the French international.

Real Betis and Ipswich Town are also keeping a close watch on the 27-year-old’s situation as the summer transfer window gathers pace.

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The Rossoneri are believed to be willing to listen to offers as they look to generate funds following their failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. 

Reports suggest a fee in the region of €18 million to €20 million could be enough to secure Fofana’s departure.

Fofana joined Milan from AS Monaco in 2024 for €26 million and quickly became an important figure in the squad. 

He made 52 appearances in his debut campaign before featuring 36 times last season, including 29 starts, underlining his importance in midfield.

Mentions
Football transfersPremier LeagueYoussouf FofanaAC MilanNottinghamCrystal PalaceVillarreal

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