Flashscore sources: Chelsea begin talks over deal for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara

Chelsea have made progress in their pursuit of Lamine Camara, with the Monaco midfielder increasingly emerging as the preferred solution if Enzo Fernandez leaves the club.

We exclusively revealed on Flashscore that Chelsea’s recruitment team had identified Camara as an ideal candidate for their midfield.

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Since then, sources say the club have spent the last few days stepping up their interest, after gathering further information on the player and exploring how a deal could be concluded.

Chelsea believe Camara represents the right player at the right price for this stage of their recruitment strategy, with a transfer expected to cost below £50 million.

The need for a new midfielder has become more pressing because Chelsea have struggled to convince Bournemouth to sell Alex Scott, while Crystal Palace have shown no interest in allowing Adam Wharton to leave.

Camara emerged as Chelsea’s leading alternative to those two players at the start of August and the Senegal international has continued to impress their recruitment operation.

Scouting reports have produced exciting results, while extensive background checks into other aspects of his profile have further strengthened the belief that he is a player capable of fitting into the project.

Now, Chelsea must move fast if they are to make their plans work, and their preference is to try to negotiate a fee closer to £40 million.

The club are simultaneously preparing for potentially significant negotiations with Manchester City over Fernandez, who is valued at around £120 million.

As those discussions develop, Chelsea will need to have a replacement strategy ready, and sources indicate that AS Monaco, the player’s representatives and Chelsea have already been in discussions over a possible transfer.

Xabi Alonso is also understood to be convinced by Camara’s qualities. The Chelsea head coach was an elite midfield player himself and is said to have a strong appreciation of what the 22-year-old could bring to his team.

Camara’s situation has been attracting wider Premier League interest. Crystal Palace made an offer earlier in the window, but we understand the midfielder had “little interest” in that move, believing a transfer to a traditionally top Premier League club could become available.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle have also been linked with the player, but Chelsea have positioned themselves well. The next step is turning that interest into an agreement - potentially before the Fernandez situation forces their hand.