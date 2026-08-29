Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd legend David Beckham reportedly interested in buying iconic French club

Aston Villa medical booked for PSG winger Ibrahim Mbaye

Man Utd make shock enquiry for Aston Villa left back as Carrick replaces Shaw

Former Arsenal star says Barcola should dodge move to "sick and recovering" Liverpool

Most read on Flashscore News

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Julian Alvarez reportedly rejects Arsenal after conversation with Arteta

Transfer News LIVE: Man City in advanced talks for Gakpo, Liverpool finalise Barcola deal

Nottingham Forest agree deal to sign Palace star Munoz

Nottingham Forest agree deal to sign Palace star Munoz
Nottingham Forest agree deal to sign Palace star MunozKatie Chan / Actionplus / Profimedia

Nottingham Forest have agreed a £22m deal with Crystal Palace to sign right wing-back Daniel Munoz.

The Colombia international is set to reunite with former Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who has been keen to bring the 30-year-old to the City Ground.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Palace had already prepared for Munoz’s potential departure by signing Anan Khalaili from Union Saint-Gilloise earlier this summer.

Munoz joined Palace from Gent for £8.5m in January 2024 and has played a key role in the club’s recent success. 

He helped the Eagles win both the Conference League and FA Cup during his time at Selhurst Park.

The defender still has two years remaining on his Palace contract, with the club holding an option to extend it for another season.

Mentions
Daniel MunozOliver GlasnerCrystal PalaceNottinghamPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Glasner reveals Delap's move to Forest will be "perfect" for him: He is hungry, ambitious!

Nottingham Forest make bid for Oliver Glasner Crystal Palace favourite Daniel Munoz

Oliver Glasner wants two more summer signings at Nottingham Forest