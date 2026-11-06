Man City vs Nottingham Forest: Confirmed team news as Maresca chases down leaders Arsenal

Manchester City travel to the City Ground this weekend as they hope to catch league leaders Arsenal.

City, sitting second from top, face second from bottom Forest on Saturday afternoon as Enzo Maresca hopes to grab three points in an effort to close the three-point gap on champions Arsenal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Forest have managed just one league victory in nine matches and are winless in their last six home league games as they come up against a ruthless City side.

However, Forest have taken points from two of their last three home league meetings with City, a stat which may worry Maresca and his side heading into the clash.

Man City vs Nottingham Forest team news

Forest are missing Nicolas Dominguez (muscle) Igor Jesus (calf), while defender Nicolo Savona (knee) remains absent.

City are only without Antoine Semenyo (knee) as they enter the game with an almost fully fit side.

Man City vs Nottingham Forest predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest: Sels, Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo, Aina, McAtee, Schlager, Williams, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Delap.

Manchester City: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, Anderson, Bouaddi, Ndiaye, Fernandez, Doku, Haaland.

Man City vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

City and Forest clash at the City ground for a 17:30 kick-off, UK time.

Form

Man City: WLDLW

Forest: LDLLL

Key stats

City have lost consecutive Premier League matches against Aston Villa and Brighton but secured a narrow win against RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek.

Forest have collected just one point at the City Ground this season and are yet to score there in the league.

With nine points collected from a possible 12 away from home, City are the favourites for this game.