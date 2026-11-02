Ex-Chelsea striker Demba Ba quits Le Havre

Former Chelsea and Newcastle United striker Demba Ba has reportedly stepped down as Le Havre's sporting director, just four months after taking up the position.

According to L’Equipe, the former Senegal international, who arrived in June following a successful spell at Ligue 2 outfit Dunkerque, has decided to leave amid growing instability at the French club.

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His departure follows the dismissal of manager Didier Digard, who was sacked after Le Havre suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain over the weekend.

The result left the Normandy outfit rooted to the bottom of Ligue 1, having collected just two points from their opening nine matches.

Club president Jean-Michel Roussier also resigned in protest against Digard's dismissal, further deepening the crisis.

Le Havre's owners, Blue Crow, now face the daunting task of rebuilding the club's leadership structure while attempting to rescue their troubled season.