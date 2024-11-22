Premier League clubs vote in favour in changing major financial rules

Premier League clubs have voted in favour of changing the rules around third party transactions.

The English top flight has now implemented restrictions on Associated Party Transactions (ATPs).

This move has been aimed at clubs such as Manchester City, whose sponsors are often companies related to the ownership group.

Clubs voted 16 in favor and four against, with City joined by three other teams in dissent.

Aston Villa had written to the league complaining about this issue, but their appeal has fallen on deaf ears.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are said to have encouraged the rules being implemented.

"The purpose of the APT rules is to ensure clubs are not able to benefit from commercial deals or reductions in costs that are not at fair market value by virtue of relationships with associated parties," read a Premier League statement.

