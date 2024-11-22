Tribal Football
Most Read
Valladolid coach Pezzolano: Getafe very tough team
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Amorim stunned by Man Utd players and squad after week's training
Man Utd agree January pact with Sporting CP

Premier League clubs vote in favour in changing major financial rules

Ansser Sadiq
Premier League clubs vote in favour in changing major financial rules
Premier League clubs vote in favour in changing major financial rulesAction Plus
Premier League clubs have voted in favour of changing the rules around third party transactions.

The English top flight has now implemented restrictions on Associated Party Transactions (ATPs).

Advertisement
Advertisement

This move has been aimed at clubs such as Manchester City, whose sponsors are often companies related to the ownership group.

Clubs voted 16 in favor and four against, with City joined by three other teams in dissent.

Aston Villa had written to the league complaining about this issue, but their appeal has fallen on deaf ears.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are said to have encouraged the rules being implemented.

"The purpose of the APT rules is to ensure clubs are not able to benefit from commercial deals or reductions in costs that are not at fair market value by virtue of relationships with associated parties," read a Premier League statement.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CityAston VillaChelseaManchester United
Related Articles
Portugal release Neto, Fernandes back to Prem clubs
FAYC Third Round Draw: Man City open defence against Palace
Premier League Argentina stars left stuck in Rio