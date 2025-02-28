Premier League chief Masters denies PSR conflict between clubs

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has dismissed claims of a “civil war” among clubs regarding financial regulations.

Plans to overhaul the contentious profit and sustainability rules (PSR) were recently postponed due to legal disputes.

The proposed squad cost ratio (SCR) system was set for 2025-26 but will now undergo further testing before implementation.

"There's no civil war - that would not be the way that I would put it," said Masters, who was speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit.

"Alignment among Premier League clubs has never been easy. Maybe it's a little bit more difficult at the moment.

"But to change to a new system, particularly with what's at stake, is a big decision. If clubs need more time to do it, then that's OK. We will carry on that path.

"We've agreed in all probability on PSR in 2025-26 and then we'll look again during the course of that season at whether we'll make the move to SCR."