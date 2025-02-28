Man City signing Echeverri: I feel ready for this

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Claudio Echeverri says he’s eager to make his mark in English football following his arrival at Manchester City.

The dynamic Argentine has highlighted his strengths, emphasizing his love for attacking play.

After signing for Pep Guardiola’s side in January 2024, the 19-year-old spent the last 13 months on loan at River Plate to further his development.

“Personally, I think I’m ready, but obviously, I need to train with the team and improve,” he told club media.

“Hopefully, the adaptation period will be short so I can start playing soon. I like to attack, go forward, and dribble.

“I also love taking on defenders and getting past them. Hopefully, I can contribute, play well, and score a lot of goals.”

