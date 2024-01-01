Premier League academies crumble in EFL Trophy

The EFL Trophy brought misery to Premier League academy sides this week as West Ham United, Fulham, Everton and Brighton all accepted defeat.

WEST HAM UNITED U-21s

Ollie Scarles was the standout player as the West Ham U21s suffered a 1-0 defeat to Newport County, which continues the Hammers poor form in the competition that has left them at the bottom of their group.

Scarles almost scored a fantastic goal as he breezed past a number of defenders before missing the target. The 18-year-old recently signed a new contract with the club to keep him there for another 4 years as he progresses into what looks like a well-rounded player.

Mark Robson's men will have to wait until Cheltenham face Reading in a few weeks to know their fate in a tournament which has proven tough for a lot of Premier League academies so far.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION U-21s

Wycombe Wanderers pushed aside Brighton U-21s this week as they won 5-3 thanks to a hat-trick in just 36 minutes from Congolese striker Beryly Lubala which is even more impressive after he has had just 10 minutes of first-team action under his belt so far this season.

Lubala added a fourth in the second half before Harry Howell tucked away a penalty before adding a second before full time thanks to another penalty which both came as a result from a foul on Cam Peupion.

EVERTON U-21s

Stockport County grabbed three points in a comfortable victory against Everton thanks to first-half strikes by Tanto Olaofe and Jayden Fevrier.

Olaofe scored his second later in the contest while Nick Powell scored another before the Blues snatched a consolation goal thanks to Omari Benjamin who signed for the club after leaving the Arsenal academy this summer.

Benjamin signed on a three year contract and has incredible skill, rapid pace and a keen eye for goal which he showed against Stockport once again.

FULHAM U-21s

Walsall propelled themselves to the top of Group I with a 1-0 victory over Fulham under-21s as they look to progress to the next round of the competition.

Danny Johnson scored his second match-winner in succession after hitting a crucial goal against Bradford City just a few days before. His goal came just four minutes into the second half as he pounced on a corner to separate the two sides.

Fulham’s Callum Osmand came close right at the end as his shot blazed wide at the back post which would have helped his side come close to securing qualification into the next round.