Prem trio in Juventus contact for Milik

Premier League clubs are queuing for Juventus striker Arek Milik.

Juve have made Milik available this summer for €6-7m.

Tuttosport says West Ham, Everton and Brentford are all in contact with Juve for the Poland international.

The Bees see Milik as a replacement for Ivan Toney, while Everton are in the same situation regarding Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

West Ham are also keen and Milik's contract demands of €3.5m fit within the budgets of all three Prem clubs.