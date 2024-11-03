Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with goalscorer Caicedo: Just fantastic
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was delighted with goalscorer Moises Caicedo after Sunday's 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

Maresca feels Caicedo is now showing his potential in his third season at Chelsea.

He said, "Since we arrived, Moi is doing fantastic. I said during the week, the problem with Moi and Enzo (Fernandez) - these kind of players - is probably the big money the club paid. Everyone expects them to be the best but they are human and it is normal.

"Moi is improving a lot. We are spending time with him and the rest to improve them.

"First of all, most of the time in football, one plus one is not always two. Because he was so good at Brighton, it does not mean he is going to be as good at Chelsea. He needs more time; he needs to adapt.

"Chelsea is a big club, one of the best clubs in the world, so the impact is not easy. When they join Chelsea for a lot of money, people think they will arrive here and be the best but that's why I said one plus one is not two."

Maresca added, "I think I have one of the best squads in the Premier League, I have no doubt about this. Moi belongs to the squad. Since I arrived, the first thing I said to the club is that I was in love with the squad and this squad is very good.

"We have one of the best squads in the Premier League. Talent is not enough. We need to be more things but we are in the right direction."

Mentions
Premier LeagueCaicedo MoisesChelseaManchester United
