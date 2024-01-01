Arsenal spy cut-price Guirassy swoop

Stuttgart goal machine Serhou Guirassy is being linked with the Premier League once again.

Last season’s runners up Arsenal are said to be strong contenders for his signature.

Per German reports, Arsenal are turning to Guirassy after missing out on Benjamin Sesko.

The RB Leipzig striker was their no.1 choice for the centre forward position this summer.

However, Sesko has renewed his deal with Leipzig and will not be moving for a year at the very least.

Guirassy is available for a fee of only £17 million, but is 28 years old, while Sesko is 21.