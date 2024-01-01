Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Arsenal spy cut-price Guirassy swoop

Arsenal spy cut-price Guirassy swoop
Arsenal spy cut-price Guirassy swoop
Arsenal spy cut-price Guirassy swoopAction Plus
Stuttgart goal machine Serhou Guirassy is being linked with the Premier League once again.

Last season’s runners up Arsenal are said to be strong contenders for his signature.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per German reports, Arsenal are turning to Guirassy after missing out on Benjamin Sesko.

The RB Leipzig striker was their no.1 choice for the centre forward position this summer.

However, Sesko has renewed his deal with Leipzig and will not be moving for a year at the very least.

Guirassy is available for a fee of only £17 million, but is 28 years old, while Sesko is 21.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGuirassy SerhouArsenalVfB StuttgartBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool in talks with Stuttgart for Anton; buyout clause revealed
Bayern Munich confident prising wonderkid Obi-Martin away from Arsenal
Bayern Munich rival Tottenham for Stuttgart defender Hiroki Ito