Man Utd jump ahead of Prem rivals for Akliouche

Paul Vegas
PSNEWZ / Sipa Press / Profimedia
Manchester United are lining up a move for AS Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche.

L'Equipe says United have been watching Akliouche and are now making enquiries about his availability.

ASM are prepared to sell and will seek to part with the youngster at a starting price of €70m.

However, there is a belief amongst intermediaries that Monaco will be ready to sell this summer for €50m.

Also watching are Newcastle United, while Manchester City could join the battle should they sell Jack Grealish at season's end.

