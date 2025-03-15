Tribal Football
Arsenal add second Espanyol transfer target as they pursue keeper Garcia

Arsenal are weighing up a double raid on Espanyol this summer.

The Gunners maintain interest Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia after having an offer for the youngster rejected last summer.

Arsenal are expected to try again at the end of this season.

However, The Sun says Arsenal are also interested in wing-back Omar El Hilali.

El Hilali is also on the shopping list of Barcelona and his contract carries an affordable €15m buyout clause. His deal with Espanyol runs to 2027.

