Powell signs Nottingham Forest deal

Jayden Powell has penned scholarship forms with Nottingham Forest.

Powell, 16, joined the Forest Academy in May 2016 and has now earnt a scholarship with the club.

Head of Academy Chris McGuane had a lot of praise for the player: "We are delighted that Jayden has signed a scholarship agreement with the Club and is returning for pre-season training with the Under 18 squad.

"I would like to pass on my congratulations to Jayden and his family as it is a fantastic achievement for him to continue his development with us at Nottingham Forest.

"We are all looking forward to seeing how he continues to improve as a player."