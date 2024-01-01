Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Hamann slams England: Southgate tactics were ATROCIOUS

Powell signs Nottingham Forest deal

Powell signs Nottingham Forest deal
Jayden Powell has signed a scholarship with Nottingham Forest
Jayden Powell has signed a scholarship with Nottingham ForestTribal Football
Jayden Powell has penned scholarship forms with Nottingham Forest.

Powell, 16, joined the Forest Academy in May 2016 and has now earnt a scholarship with the club. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Head of Academy Chris McGuane had a lot of praise for the player: "We are delighted that Jayden has signed a scholarship agreement with the Club and is returning for pre-season training with the Under 18 squad. 

"I would like to pass on my congratulations to Jayden and his family as it is a fantastic achievement for him to continue his development with us at Nottingham Forest. 

"We are all looking forward to seeing how he continues to improve as a player." 

Mentions
NottinghamPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Nottingham Forest in talks for Fiorentina defender Milenkovic
Udinese chief Nani admits Prem interest for Villa, Forest target Bijol
Murillo reveals rival Prem offers before agreeing Forest deal