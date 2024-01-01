Tribal Football
Denmark striker Hojlund: Failing to score against Slovenia won't weigh on me

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund insists he won't let his a miss against Slovenia get to him.

During Denmark's draw with Slovenia in Sunday's Euros opener, Hojlund was denied by Jan Oblak in a one-on-one situation.

He said afterwards: "As a striker, you are judged on whether you score goals. And I didn't do that, so it's not good enough.

"I think I'm doing well. We played a good first half but could have done better after the break.

"I know what I have done right and wrong on the field.

"I'm already on to the next match."

While Højlund finished with a blank, he was, in turn, happy for United teammate Christian Eriksen who did manage to score.

"It was really good for Christian, he scored. I know how hard he works for it," added Hojlund.

