Man Utd veteran Eriksen: Hojlund can carry Denmark attack

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is confident teammate Rasmus Hojlund can carry Denmark's attack at the Euros.

Denmark begin their Euros campaign against Slovenia

Eriksen said of their young striker: "He calls me Dad because every time I enter a room, they say 'where is your son!'.

"He has a great sense of humour, he's one person on the pitch and one person off it. He does his job perfectly so I can't say anything bad about him."

Eriksen is back at the Euros after surviving a cardiac arrest four years ago at the last tournament.

He added, "It's been a goal of mine since the beginning to come back to this level, a lot of things have happened so honestly, I don't think about it on a daily basis."