Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man Utd veteran Eriksen: Hojlund can carry Denmark attack

Man Utd veteran Eriksen: Hojlund can carry Denmark attack
Man Utd veteran Eriksen: Hojlund can carry Denmark attack
Man Utd veteran Eriksen: Hojlund can carry Denmark attackAction Plus
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is confident teammate Rasmus Hojlund can carry Denmark's attack at the Euros.

Denmark begin their Euros campaign against Slovenia

Advertisement
Advertisement

Eriksen said of their young striker: "He calls me Dad because every time I enter a room, they say 'where is your son!'.

"He has a great sense of humour, he's one person on the pitch and one person off it. He does his job perfectly so I can't say anything bad about him."

Eriksen is back at the Euros after surviving a cardiac arrest four years ago at the last tournament.

He added, "It's been a goal of mine since the beginning to come back to this level, a lot of things have happened so honestly, I don't think about it on a daily basis."

Mentions
Premier LeagueEriksen ChristianHojlund RasmusManchester UnitedEuro
Related Articles
Man Utd veteran Eriksen dismisses his Danish doubters
Larsen: Man Utd striker Hojlund best from Denmark since Elkjaer
Denmark coach Hjulmand insists full confidence in Man Utd striker Hojland