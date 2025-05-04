Leeds draw up three-man striker shortlist including Tottenham flop

Leeds United's three-man striker shortlist has ben revealed as they prepare for life back in the Premier League next season.

According to TEAMtalk, the West Yorkshire club are looking at West Ham loanee Evan Ferguson and Southampton striker Cameron Archer and former Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott.

Daniel Farkes side secured the Championship title and promotion back to the Premier League with a massive 100 points from their 46 games, beating Burnley on goal difference.

Parrott, 23, is understood to be their priority target after impressing at Dutch Club AZ Alkmaar having left Spurs last summer.

The striker has been a key player, scoring 20 goals and providing four assists in his 45 games across all competitions.

Current Leeds number nine Joel Piroe ended the season with the Championship Golden Boot, scoring 19 goals, but there are doubts about his ability to recreate that form in the Premier league.