Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: A shootout to decide the LaLiga title
Amorim does a Mourinho as Man Utd on target to avoid £100M bill
Antony could make history as first player to win two European medals in one season
Arsenal to beat Man Utd in race to sign Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres

Potter tightlipped on West Ham plans for Antonio

Paul Vegas
Potter tightlipped on West Ham plans for Antonio
Potter tightlipped on West Ham plans for AntonioAction Plus
West Ham United boss Graham Potter admits the future of Michail Antonio is yet to be decided.

The Jamaica striker is still recovering from the fractured leg he suffered in an ugly car crash before Christmas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Antonio has returned to light training, though is off contract at the end of the season.

"When we have something to announce, we will announce it," Potter said when asked about Antonio's future on Friday.

"It's a unique situation with Michail in terms of how he's recovering from his injury, he's doing fantastically well, he's going through a lot, we'll support him and that's the main thing at the moment."

 

Four stalwarts to depart

Meanwhile, it was announced this week that Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal and Danny Ings would all be leaving the club when their contracts expire this summer.

"Aaron, Lukasz, Vladimir and Danny have been a pleasure to work with in my time here so far," Potter added.

"They are all brilliant professionals on and off the pitch, with fantastic experience in the Premier League, and clearly loved and admired by their team-mates and everyone here at the club.

"We felt it was important to confirm this news now, out of respect for them and the service they have given to the club, and to allow our supporters to show their appreciation at our final home match of the season."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAntonio MichailCoufal VladimirCresswell AaronFabianski LukaszIngs DannyWest HamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham confirm 4 players including Ings and Coufal will leave as free agents this summer
"Buzzing" Hargan signs pro terms with West Ham
Adrian on his Liverpool exit: I cried, I didn't get a chance to say a proper goodbye