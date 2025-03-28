Al-Nassr table offer for West Ham midfielder Kudus

Al-Nassr are firming up their interest in West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Al-Nassr made enquiries after the Ghana international in January, though West Ham offered little encouragement in terms of negotiations.

However, transfer expert Ben Jacobs is reporting Al-Nassr have followed up their interest in recent days.

The Saudi Pro League club have informed West Ham they're willing to put €85m on the table to sign Kudus this summer.

And it's suggested for such an offer, West Ham will find it difficult to say 'no'.