Tribal Football
Most Read
Brother of ex-Juventus star Pogba out of jail and back on pitch with 2-goal blast
Liverpool and Chelsea join Man United in race to sign €90m rated Juventus star
Barcelona coach Flick angered by timing of Osasuna clash
Carragher on Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid move: I’m not angry about him going for free

Al-Nassr table offer for West Ham midfielder Kudus

Carlos Volcano
Al-Nassr table offer for West Ham midfielder Kudus
Al-Nassr table offer for West Ham midfielder KudusAction Plus
Al-Nassr are firming up their interest in West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Al-Nassr made enquiries after the Ghana international in January, though West Ham offered little encouragement in terms of negotiations.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, transfer expert Ben Jacobs is reporting Al-Nassr have followed up their interest in recent days.

The Saudi Pro League club have informed West Ham they're willing to put €85m on the table to sign Kudus this summer.

And it's suggested for such an offer, West Ham will find it difficult to say 'no'.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKudus MohammedWest HamAl NassrFootball TransfersSaudi Professional League
Related Articles
Arsenal set price for Al-Nassr target Gabriel
Ashworth lined up to join Ronaldo with Al-Nassr
Liverpool, Juventus line up move for Atalanta striker Lookman