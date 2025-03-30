Cunha: Wolves know my ambitions

Matheus Cunha has left the door open to leave Wolves this summer.

The Brazil striker is interesting Arsenal and Manchester United, though committed to a new deal last month.

However, he told the Observer: "I had a lot of offers but I wouldn’t feel well if I had done it.

“Some things you can’t control but I couldn’t leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone.

“Now, we’re close to achieving our goal (staying up). But I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”