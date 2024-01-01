Ex-Chelsea boss Potter confident proving himself again in Premier League

Sacked Chelsea boss Graham Potter is confident he can prove himself again in the Premier League.

Potter says he's ready to return to management after 18 months out.

He told the Telegraph: "I've felt ready to come back for a while now. Of course, it has to be the right club, but I can't wait. I've still got a lot of enthusiasm and I'll take every opportunity that comes my way and try to judge it very carefully.

"Not long ago Eddie Howe left Bournemouth after they were relegated; he took 18 months off and now he's at Newcastle and he's doing fantastic things.

"If we look at how Unai Emery was welcomed after leaving Arsenal... Look at what he is doing now. This is our job, football is a constant challenge. I consider Chelsea an incredible experience, even if it didn't go the way I wanted. I have to take responsibility for it, but I think I have grown and I will become a better coach, that's for sure."