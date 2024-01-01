Potter opens up about intense pressure after £300M spend which led to Chelsea departure

Ex Chelsea manager Graham Potter has spoken about the pressure which ultimately led him to step down from the Blues after spending over £300m on players.

Potter was sacked less than seven months in at Stamford Bridge and has now reflected on his time at the West London club.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 49 year-old spoke on the busy fixture list which kept the side in a state of chaos after many key players sustained injuries.

“It was almost like the perfect storm," he told The Telegraph. "It was 14 matches in six weeks prior to the World Cup. It was like you were in the washing machine, that's what we said within the staff, because the games kept coming and we had no preparation time.

“We lost Reece (James) and Wesley (Fofana) to injury. I think we had the most players at the World Cup and pretty quickly afterwards we lost Raheem (Sterling) and Christian Pulisic."

Chelsea's ownership approved a £300million spending spree during the January transfer window to help with absences as they tried to climb back up the table towards a European spot.

Chelsea signed eight players in the window including the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke who Potter says were never going to hit the ground running which mounted pressure on his side.

“If you are spending £300m on players coming from outside the Premier League, from countries having a mid-season break, then the reality is you can't just imagine they are going to hit the ground running and everything's going to be fine,' Potter said.

"But, obviously, if you spend £300m, the pressure on the team goes up and the pressure on the coach goes up.

"And people go: 'Come on then, you've spent all this money'. I think if I'd have spent it on Harry Kane and Declan Rice, fair enough, but at the time that was the decision.

"We tried to support it as best we could, but it left us with a challenge of a lot of players after January and then they can't go anywhere."