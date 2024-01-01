Chelsea boss Maresca explains Fofana substitution

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has played down Wesley Fofana's substitution in victory at West Ham.

Maresca admits the decision was tactical rather than having anything to do with his fitness.

He said after the 0-3 win: "No, no, no. The reason why we changed him is because we try to protect him a little bit.

"In the second-half, they changed Kudus to this side and it was probably a big risk to keep him but there is not any injury.

"Wes is a player I really love and we love with Wes because he is doing fantastic after one year of injury. For any player that is out for a year, it is not easy and he is doing top. This is the only thing we want from him."