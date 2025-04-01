Wolves boss Vitor Pereira opens door to Matheus Cunha sale

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira has refused to rule out the sale of star striker Matheus Cunha amid interest from several Premier League sides.

Cunha, 25, has been linked with a move to the likes of Man United, Arsenal, and Liverpool after impressing at Wolves this season.

The Brazilian has been key to his side’s battle for Premier League survival, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists across all competitions.

He recently opened up regarding his future, admitting that he wants to be pushing for major silverware in the near future.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Wolves’ 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham, Pereira refused to rule out his sale.

Pereira said: "He’s committed. This is the present. The future? I don't know. He knows his potential.

"He's a top player. It's normal he has the ambition to fight for titles. It's natural. It happens with other players. But the most important thing is to be committed and help the team to achieve our targets. At the end of the season we will see."