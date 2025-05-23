Potter on Bowen being left out of Tuchel's squad: I have full respect for the England manager

Potter on Bowen being left out Tuchel's squad: I have full respect for the England manager

West Ham United manager Graham Potter has spoken to the media ahead of the final game of the season against Ipswich Town.

The Hammers could finish as low as 17th should results go against them during the final round of fixtures and will want to avoid such an embarrassing finish with a win against Ipswich on Sunday. West Ham have been victorious in just five of their 18 league outings this season and Potter first spoke on the importance of finishing above Manchester United and Tottenham.

Advertisement Advertisement

Finishing above Man Utd and Spurs is crucial

"It is very important for us.

"In the end, we want to finish as high as we can - a win would help us move up a place possibly.”

Bowen is heartbroken about England decision

He also spoke on West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen being excluded from Thomas Tuchel's England squad, which is a huge blow after such impressive form.

"Well, it is not my thing to pick that squad. I have full respect for the England manager.

"(I'm) disappointed for Jarrod, but we will support him and he’ll carry on doing what he’s doing for us.

"He will be naturally disappointed. Of course, every player wants to play for their country. He has trained well for us and he will be looking forward to the game (on Sunday)."