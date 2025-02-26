Potter apologises to Arsenal fan as he hops on the tube after Bowen's late winner

Graham Potter kept it low-key after West Ham’s shock win at Arsenal—by hopping on the London Underground.

The Hammers boss was spotted on the Jubilee Line just hours after Jarrod Bowen’s goal dented the Gunners’ title hopes.

Potter even encountered a disappointed Arsenal fan as he made his way into central London.

Potter joked about the incident: “He wasn't that pleased to see me. He was with his lad, so we had a bit of banter.

"I apologised but I didn't apologise, 'sorry but I'm not really sorry'.

“I just kept my head down. I thought I avoided attention - but I didn't!"

He added: "I'm not a fan of driving in London, it isn't isn't very relaxing. Anyone living in London knows the traffic isn't great.

"There's cameras everywhere so you're not sure if you're driving at the right speed, so sometimes the tube is the best way.

"Everybody's very nice and polite and gives you some space, and if anyone wants a picture I'm happy to do that - as long as they're not wanting to give me a punch on the nose.

"I've always tried to travel on the Tube, I quite enjoy it to be fair.”