Moyes happy with Everton pair O'Brien, Lindstrom for victory over Spurs

Ansser Sadiq
Everton boss David Moyes explained his selection for their 3-2 win over Tottenham.

The Scotsman made a few changes as they sought their first win since he took charge, replacing Sean Dyche as head coach.

Post-game, Moyes explained his thoughts: “We wanted to have a look at Jake (O'Brien). We've not really had a chance to see him. 

“The big thing, the strongest point of the team has always been defensively, but I thought Jake would maybe give us a chance to build a little bit better when we've got the ball, which might free us up a little bit if we can work it. I think for long periods it did quite well. 

“For Jake it was about getting as much of a 90 minutes as we could out of him because he's not played so much but I thought he came through quite well and did a lot of things.”

He added on Jesper Lindstrom: “I thought he was the one who made a couple of runs and got on the ball. I remember him really well (when I played against him while manager of West Ham) against Eintracht Frankfurt and he was a really talented footballer. 

“I thought today he was quite impressive in what he did. We didn't want him to be an out and out wing-back, we wanted Jake sometimes to be right-back and on the build, a bit wider, so we tried to get Jesper in two or three different roles - but I thought defensively for us he did a pretty good job as well. I think he showed a little bit of grit about his game.”

